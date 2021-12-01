WNBL braces for busy weekend with finals, 3x3 launch

Clare Castro of the Parañaque Lady Aces puts up a shot against the Quezon Lady Spartans in the WNBL semifinals. Photo courtesy of NBL-Pilipinas.

MANILA, Philippines -- Women's basketball will earn a share of the spotlight this weekend as the Women's National Basketball League (WNBL) holds the finals of its first professional season, while also launching its 3x3 league.

The unbeaten Parañaque Lady Aces will try to complete their perfect season against the Taguig Lady Generals in the best-of-3 finals that starts on Saturday, December 4.

It will be a full day of women's basketball at the Bren Z Guiao Convention Center in Pampanga, as the WNBL will launch its 3x3 competition in the morning.

The 3x3 games will start at 8 a.m. and conclude at 1 p.m., according to WNBL executive vice president Rhose Montreal.

"This weekend will be a very, very busy weekend for the women ballers community," Montreal said on Tuesday at the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum.

Ten teams have committed to play in the first leg of the WNBL 3x3. They are divided into two pools, with the top two advancing to the semifinals on Sunday morning.

The groupings are as follows:

Pool A: Fourbees Hoopers, JJD Basketball, Uratex Tibay, the Quezon Women's Basketball Team, Dreamers

Pool B: Amazing, Blue Fire Gasulista, Jiaguel, Swish Basketball, Uratex Dream

A Pool A showdown between Fourbees and JJD Basketball opens the busy schedule of games on Saturday.

At 3:00 p.m., Game 1 between Parañaque and Taguig will tip off, with the Lady Aces favored to continue their dominance after going in eight games in the elimination round.

The league will honor its top performers on Sunday afternoon ahead of Game 2, Montreal also said. A Game 3, if necessary, will be held on December 11.

