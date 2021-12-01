Action between Roxas and Globalport-MisOr in the VisMin Super Cup. Handout photo

Roxas put together a comeback for the ages to stun Globalport-MisOr, 90-87, in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup, Tuesday at the Pagadian City Gymnasium in Zamboanga del Sur.

The Vanguards, which won their third consecutive game, improved to 4-2 alongside Zamboanga Sibugay and Kapatagan for a triple tie atop the leaderboard.

But they had to overcome a massive 23-point deficit to extend their winning streak, after Andoy Estrella put the Valientes ahead, 78-55, with a three-pointer to open the fourth quarter.

It was all Roxas from there, as the Vanguards uncorked a 27-6 scoring run capped by a layup in transition by James Martinez to come within two points, 84-82, with just under two minutes left.

After a series of empty possessions, MisOr's Reil Cervantes found himself open inside the paint to extend their lead to four points, 86-82, with 40.6 seconds to play.

But Roxas' Kentoy Segura responded with a three-pointer from the top of the key off an inbounds play, with the Vanguards taking off just three seconds from the game clock. In the ensuing possession, Cervantes was fouled but made just one of two free throws for an 87-85 count.

All seemed lost for Roxas when Marlon Monte failed to find a teammate in the inbound, giving the Valientes possession with just 25 seconds to play.

It was then that Roxas' pressure defense came to play, as Jaymar Gimpayan stole Joseph Nalos' pass and dished it out to Segura, who calmly drained a triple from the left wing to give his side the lead for good, 88-87, with 15.5 seconds left.

With a chance to regain the lead for MisOr, Joel Lee Yu penetrated the basket but his kick-out pass was intercepted by Cyrus Tabi resulting in Monte's freebies on the other end.

Monte missed both his shots from the stripe but Gimpayan was there for the stickback as Lee Yu missed his three-pointer to give the Vanguards the emotional win.

"Sabi ko sa players stick sa system. Kung ano 'yung pinractice namin na trap puro ganon lang," said Roxas head coach Alvin Grey. "Huwag na tayo bumitaw kasi nothing to lose na tayo diyan kasi tambak na tayo."

Visayas Leg MVP Gimpayan had his best game in Roxas uniform with 23 points, 10 rebounds, three steals, and two blocks, while Segura chipped in 18 points.

Embons Bonleon got a near double-double with 14 points and nine rebounds.

Lee Yu led MisOr with 23 points and seven rebounds but also committed seven turnovers.

Cervantes registered 11 points and 13 rebounds as the Valientes went down to 3-3, tied with Basilan for fourth.

Both teams play Thursday. Roxas guns for four consecutive wins when it faces Pagadian at 4 p.m., while MisOr meets Zamboanga Sibugay at 6:30 p.m.

The scores:

Roxas 90 - Gimpayan 23, Segura 18, Bonleon 14, Martinez 7, Monte 7, Basco 6, Valin 6, Tabi 4, Abanto 3, Solatorio 2, Mabigat 0, Dela Cruz 0, Adante 0.

MisOr 87 - Lee Yu 23, Cervantes 11, Salcedo 11, Baracael 9, Ubalde 8, Nalos 6, Meca 4, Estrella 4, Ballesteros 3, Caranguian 3, Agbong 3, Bernardo 2, Gonzales 0.

Quarterscores: 7-15, 26-43, 55-76, 90-87.