Vismin Cup: Pagadian pulls off surprise vs Roxas

Host team Pagadian snapped a three-game slump with a 99-82 victory over Roxas in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Mindanao Challenge, Wednesday at the Pagadian City Gymnasium.

Trailing by 13 in the early goings of the fourth period, the Vanguards stormed back with a 15-4 run to close the gap to just two, 73-75, with 6:52 left.

But the comeback would be denied this time for Roxas, which climbed out of 23-point deficit yesterday to defeat MisOr, 90-87.

The Explorers answered back with its own 15-3 run, capped by Edros Quimado's three-pointer, to restore their lead to 14 with 2:34 remaining, 90-76.

"Simple lang ang sinabi ko sa kanila. There's no way to go but win after three straight losses," said Explorers head coach Gherome Ejercito.

Edzel Mag-isa exploded with 23 big points for Pagadian on an efficient 10-of-15 clip from the field, to go with 13 rebounds, and three blocks.

Glenn Acaylar added 16 points, seven rebounds, and four assists, while Niño Ibañez had 12 points.

The Explorers boosted their win-loss record to 3-4 for joint fifth with Basilan. On the other hand, the Vanguards fell to 4-3 for solo third.