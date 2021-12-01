PBA officials held a virtual dialogue with Pasay City officials on the possibility of fans watching games live in league venues in the city.

PBA officials met with the consultative body of Pasay City led by Atty. Aireen Sison-Madrona and Atty. Peter Pardo and PBA commissioner Willie Marcial expressed confidence that the city's consultative body would give the league its approval.

"Pasay City, led by Mayor Imelda Calixto-Rubiano and council, are working hard to help businesses slowly return to normal operations. They told us that allowing the fans entry in the venue will certainly help this cause," Marcial said in the league website.

The consultative body asked the PBA to ensure the health and safety of all involved in the games.

They also discussed the health, safety and security protocols to be enforced at Mall of Asia Arena, one of the target venues for the games.

A MOA Arena representative was also invited to join in the discussion.

