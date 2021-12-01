NBA: Grizzlies top Raptors as Jaren Jackson Jr. shines

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) dunks th eball against the Toronto Raptors during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. John E. Sokolowski, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters.

Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 25 points and blocked a season-best five shots -- two in the fourth quarter -- and the visiting Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Toronto Raptors 98-91 on Tuesday night.

Desmond Bane scored 13 of his 23 points in the first quarter for the Grizzlies, who lost at home to the Raptors last week. Dillon Brooks added 17 points for the Grizzlies, who have won two in a row without star Ja Morant (knee).

Pascal Siakam had 20 points for the Raptors, who lost their fifth straight home game. Scottie Barnes added 19 points, Fred VanVleet had 15 and Yuta Watanabe scored 11.

Precious Achiuwa had five points and five rebounds before fouling out in the fourth quarter.

HIGHLIGHTS:

The Grizzlies, who led by 17 during the second quarter, had a three-point lead after three quarters.

Jackson's hook shot gave Memphis an eight-point lead early in the fourth. The lead reached 11 on a 3-pointer by Brooks with 8:01 to play. Siakam scored four straight points to cut the lead to seven and Malachi Flynn hit a 3-pointer with 1:42 remaining to cut the lead to five, but Bane answered with a 3-point shot of his own.

The Grizzlies led 27-18 after one quarter.

Jackson's 3-pointer with 8:38 remaining in the second quarter gave Memphis a 34-23 lead. The lead reached 17 on a layup by Steven Adams that completed an 11-0 run.

The Raptors pulled within 10 on a 3-pointer by Svi Mykhailiuk with 5:55 left. VanVleet scored the final four points of the first half, trimming the lead to 50-39.

Watanabe hit a 3-pointer with 7:32 left in the third quarter to make it a five-point game. When Barnes made a layup with 6:11 to play, the lead was reduced to one point. The Grizzlies pulled ahead by five, however, on De'Anthony Melton's jumper with 3:25 remaining in the period.

With Memphis leading by three, Siakam picked up his fifth foul with 1:31 left in the third. Memphis led 70-67 after three quarters.

OG Anunoby (hip pointer), Khem Birch (knee) and Gary Trent Jr. (calf) did not play for the Raptors.



