Yuya Wakamatsu looks to maintain his winning ways when he faces Hu "Wolf Warrior" Yong in a three-round flyweight bout set for ONE: Winter Warriors on Friday at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

A win would stretch the pancrase expert's run to five wins. His streak includes victories over marquee names like former ONE flyweight champion Geje Eustaquio and Reece McLaren.

Wakamatsu believes that a win here would finally earn him a chance at current ONE flyweight champion Adriano Moraes.

However, Danny Kingad disagrees.

“All of the athletes truly want to become a world champion, I don’t hold it against him,” said No. 2-ranked fighter Kingad. “Though, I believe that he’s got a long way to go before he gets a world title shot.”

Like Wakamatsu, the Team Lakay mainstay is also yearning for another crack at a world championship. He believes he’s more ready now than when he first faced the Brazilian titleholder in 2017.

Since losing to Moraes, the Philippine national wushu champion’s only other loss came during the ONE flyweight Grand Prix championship final against Demetrious Johnson.

Take away those setbacks, and he’s been solid nonetheless, winning six straight matches between those defeats.

Over that stretch, Kingad and Wakamatsu already faced each other, with the Sadanga native winning via unanimous decision.

That result could be why “The King” believes he deserves another shot before “Little Piranha” challenges for the belt.

But Wakamatsu isn’t having any of it, advising Kingad to focus on his match against Kairat Akhmetov.

“Well, I guess he should wait and shut up until he beats Kairat [Akhmetov],” Wakamatsu said.

“He hasn’t even had a match for so long. I think the times are changing, right? We are moving forward. Please tell him that.”