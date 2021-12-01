Action between Iligan and Basilan-BRT in the VisMin Super Cup. Handout photo

Iligan stopped a four-game skid at the expense of the skidding Basilan-BRT, 72-65, in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Mindanao Challenge, Tuesday at the Pagadian City Gymnasium in Zamboanga del Sur.

After trailing by as much as 12 points, the Peace Riders got as close as one, 61-60, with 8:10 to play, thanks to a three-pointer from Med Salim.

The Archangels Jack Hoyohoy and Kris Daguisonan combined for six straight points, which were answered by five quick points by Kim Sallidin and Jorem Morada to keep within striking distance, 65-67, with 2:14 left.

It would be the last hurrah for Basilan, however, as Hoyohoy and Lester Tamayo took charge down the stretch for Basilan.

"These past few days my players are really down pero minotivate ko sila," said Archangels head coach Kiko Flores. "I give all the credit to these young kids."

Hoyohoy led Iligan with a monster double-double of 24 points and 13 rebounds.

Herald Benedictos added 14 points, including four triples, and seven rebounds for the victors.

The Archangels upped their win-loss record to 2-5 but still stayed at the bottom, while sending the Peace Riders to their fourth-straight defeat, dropping to 3-4.

Nikko Panganiban was the lone bright spot for the Peace Riders with 18 points, all from deep, to go with seven rebounds.

Morada and Tristan Albina finished with eight points apiece but both shot just 3-of-11 from the field.

Iligan will clash with MisOr on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Meanwhile, Basilan gets two days off before playing the Valientes as well on Friday.

The scores:

Iligan 72 - Hoyohoy 24, Benedictos 14, Cuyos 9, Tamayo 6, Benitez 6, Salo 5, Daguisonan 4, Cecilio 2, Torres 2, Bernardino 0, Tagolimot 0, Dela Rea 0, Tolentino 0.

Basilan 65 - Panganiban 18, Salim 8, Morada 8, Albino 8, Lunor 6, Luciano 5, Soliva 4, Sallidin 4, Daa 3, Julkipli 1, Goloran 0, Ferrer 0.

Quarterscores: 19-18, 39-36, 57-54, 72-65.