Ginebra coach Tim Cone confirmed Justin Brownlee's scheduled arrival on Wednesday for the upcoming PBA Governors Cup.

Cone hopes Ginebra, the defending Governors Cup champion, will be able to redeem itself with Brownlee's help following a frustrating outing in the last Philippine Cup.

"We definitely took a step back after winning back-to-back championships. But we're now working to take two steps forward and get back to the top," said Cone in the PBA website.

"We need to be able to compete with the San Miguels and TNTs of the league."

Ginebra lost the all-Filipino title after being ousted by eventual champion Talk 'N Text in the 2021 Philippine Cup quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, the imports of NorthPort Batang Pier and Terrafirma Dyip were set for their official measurement.

Only the five debuting PBA imports -- Blackwater's Jaylen Bond, NorthPort's Cameron Forte, Terrafirma's Antonio Hester, TNT Tropang Giga's McKenzie Moore and Meralco's Tony Bishop -- are required measurement.

The Blackwater reinforcement has been measured at 6-foot-5 and 9/19.

Brownlee and the other returning PBA imports need not be re-measured for the PBA Governors Cup set to fire off next week.