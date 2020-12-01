PBA: How Arvin Tolentino earned Tenorio’s trust in Ginebra’s Game 1 win

LA Tenorio emphasized that it took a team to beat TNT, saying he has to trust his teammates, including first-year pro Arvin Tolentino.

It paid dividends as the rookie sank the go-ahead layup that tied the count 92-all and sent Game 1 of the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup finals to overtime.

Ginebra then finished the job in the extra period 100-94 for a 1-0 lead in the best-of-7 title series.

"Open ako pero I opted to pass the ball to Arvin because that's how I trust my teammates," Tenorio said in an article posted on PBA.ph.

"I cannot win this on my own. Stanley (Pringle) cannot win this on his own, Japeth cannot win this on his own. We really have to trust each other."

Ginebra is out to win its first all-Filipino title since 2007 and Tenorio likes the team's chances.

"Actually the play is really for me to get the ball and make the decision. That was a good read by Arvin. I saw him," said Tenorio.

"He's there for a reason on that possession, so yun I trusted him even though he's a rookie, but I trusted him to make a strong finish.

"If he missed that, we can't do anything about it. That's the best shot already in that possession."