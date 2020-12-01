NBA: Zion Williamson a full go to start training camp

In this file photo taken on February 23, 2020, Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans sits on the bench during their game against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, California. Ezra Shaw, Getty Images North America/AFP



New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson will have no limitations in training camp leading up to the 2020-21 season, according to head coach Stan Van Gundy.

Williamson averaged 22.5 points per game in just 27.8 minutes per game last season across 24 contests.

He missed the first three months of his 2019-20 rookie season due to a knee injury.

"As for Zion, no one -- not Zion, not our medical staff -- has mentioned any limitations going into camp," Van Gundy said.

"As far as the conditioning and where it is, it's not just Zion, it's everybody on the team. I won't have any idea on that, really, until Sunday when we get into the first day of team practice and start going up and down the floor a little bit."

The Pelicans begin their two-game preseason schedule on Dec. 14 against the Miami Heat.