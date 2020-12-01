MMA: Rene Catalan hopes long prep time an advantage in Singapore bout

Former ONE strawweight title contender Rene Catalan can’t wait for his return to the ONE Championship Circle.

Sidelined for more than a year, the Filipino MMA fighter returns to action against Bokang Masunyane of South Africa in ONE: Big Bang at Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday.

“With the situation in the Philippines, not just here but also in the world, everything’s been tough because of the pandemic. I just urged my students to continue training, even if it’s just the basics, so we’re prepared whenever the call comes,” Catalan said.

“I’ve been telling them, ‘One day, we’re going to be called up because they’ve been holding events in Thailand and Singapore.’ So it pays to be prepared.”

A big payoff awaits Catalan if he beats his undefeated opponent.

Masunyane has yet to lose in seven matches, and he made a smashing debut against Ryuto Sawada last year to put everyone on notice.

Catalan said he expected a competitive night.

“When we watched Bokang fight, we saw that his wrestling skill is really high,” Catalan said.

“That’s why we’re on the lookout for his wrestling skills. As soon as we scouted him, we started working on how to defend his wrestling. He’s a young lion and he’s really strong, but with [a long] preparation this time, I know we can bounce back.”

Tough as the match will be, Catalan will battle with every inch just so he can secure another shot at gold.

“My goal is to come up and take the top ranking in the division, so expect me to fight strong,” he said.

“I am hungry, and I will fight like it so I can reach my goal of being number one again and challenge the champion once more.”