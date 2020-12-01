Karate: James De Los Santos beats Guinness record holder for 25th online gold

Bemedalled Filipino karateka James De Los Santos beat an Olympic-ranked opponent from Hungary to cop a 25th gold medal.

De Los Santos defeated world No. 34-ranked Nagy Botond in the finals of the recent Katana Intercontinental League e-tournament.

"I would have to admit that this match meant a lot to me because my final opponent is Hungary's best Senior Male Kata player. He is no. 34 in the Olympic Ranking, no. 39 in the WKF Ranking, and a Guinness World Record holder," De Los Santos said in his Instagram post.

Botond has set the Guinness world record having the fastest roundhouse kick.

"Even though I emerged victorious, it was a very tough fight and an honor to be facing a kata player of such caliber. This will be a very memorable 25th Gold win," De Los Santos added.

Meanwhile, he still occupies the top spot in the men's online kata, widening the gap with his rivals after winning his 24th gold by the recent SportData eTournament World Series.

"This e-tournament is nearly 4x the amount of ranking points. Forward is the only way to go!" said De Los Santos, who has 11920 points, while No. 2 Eduardo Garcia of Portugal has 8740 points.