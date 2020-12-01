FIBA: Thailand proud of effort against Gilas, but 'a lot of work to do'

Chanatip Jakrawan was the lone bright spot for Thailand against the Philippines. FIBA.basketball

MANILA, Philippines -- Thailand can be proud of their effort in their second game against the Philippines in the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers, but it also showed them that there is still a lot for them to work on if they hope to reach the level of their Southeast Asian neighbors.

A Thai team without prolific scorer Tyler Lamb went 0-3 in the November 2020 window of the qualifiers in Manama, Bahrain, losing twice to the Philippines and once to Indonesia. The loss to Indonesia was particularly painful as the Thais trailed by just one point in the first half, 48-47, but fell apart in the third quarter en route to a 90-76 loss.

Two nights later, they lost to the Philippines, 93-69, after absorbing a 93-61 defeat against Gilas Pilipinas in their first game of the qualifying window.

"As a team, I think we were a better team than the first day when we played with them," said forward Sukhdave Ghogar after Monday night's game. "We were being more aggressive, and we were playing as a team much more better than first day."

The Thais fell behind early, 0-11, but clawed their way back and were just within four points, 18-14, in the first quarter before Gilas pulled away again, thanks to the shooting of Juan Gomez de Liano.

Thailand never quite managed to catch up, but they got consolation through the superb play of 23-year-old center Chanatip Jakrawan, who had 34 points on 12-of-19 shooting along with 12 rebounds against the young Gilas Pilipinas frontline.

Still, it didn't come close to being enough, as Thailand had no answer for the Filipinos' marksmanship. Gilas shot 16 of 33 from beyond the arc in the game, with brothers Juan and Javi Gomez de Liano each making four three-pointers.

"We have to give credit to Philippines. They were performing good, they were shooting lights out especially in the first half," said Ghogar. "They kept on shooting, they had so many shooters."

The lack of preparation also limited Thailand, Ghogar admitted. According to Nipondh Chavalitmontien, the president of Thailand's basketball federation, they had to ask permission from the government to compete in the FIBA qualifying window, and thus became the first sports team in the country to compete abroad since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We didn't prepare that well. We didn't have enough time to prepare that much for the team," said Ghogar. "Today, I think we did better than first day, but … There is a lot of work to do for us."

Thailand has now lost all four of its qualifying games, and sit at the bottom of Group A. They face an uphill climb if they hope to make it at least to the third spot in their group, which is currently occupied by Indonesia (1-2).

The top two teams in each of the six groups will advance to next year's FIBA Asia Cup. The six third-placed teams will then play a final qualifying tournament in February 2021, where the top four will qualify for the continental competition.

