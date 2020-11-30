FIBA: Matt Nieto exits game vs. Thailand with ankle sprain

Matt Nieto is helped off the floor after spraining his ankle against Thailand. FIBA.basketball

MANILA, Philippines -- An injury to starting point guard Matt Nieto was the lone blemish to what was otherwise a successful trip to Bahrain for the Philippine men's national basketball team.

Nieto had to be helped off the court with seven minutes to go in Gilas Pilipinas' game against Thailand on Monday night in Manama, after twisting his left ankle.

At the time, the former Ateneo floor general had scored 12 points in over 14 minutes of action while dishing out two assists. The Philippines had a comfortable 57-39 advantage.

"He just sprained his ankle. We don't know how bad it is, but he could not return," Gilas coach Jong Uichico said afterward.

"We had to check if it was swollen or not," he added.

The Philippines still cruised to a 93-69 victory, their second win over Thailand in the qualifying window.

The 23-year-old Nieto averaged eight points and four assists for Gilas Pilipinas in the second window of the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers, which saw the Philippines take the top spot in Group A with a 3-0 win-loss record.

