Valorant memorialized its very own female pro who died in the Turkey-Syria quake last February. Screenshot from AC Coloma, ABS-CBN News

Ahead of the world championships of Valorant Champions Tour - Gamechangers, the game memorialized its very own female pro who died in the Turkey-Syria quake last February.

Valorant has made a namecard of Turkish pro player Gizem “Luie” Harmankaya available as the VCT Game Changers Championship in Sao Paulo Brazil commenced.

Luie died after being trapped under rubble for 40 hours during the earthquake, her team Unknown Pros said. She is one of thousands who died in the quake.

VCT Gamechangers is Riot's circuit for women and other marginalized genders, with around five Filipinas representing different teams.