UAAP: UST, UE being title retention bids in judo

MANILA -- University of Santo Tomas’ Golden Judokas and University of the East’s Lady Warriors will stake their respective title-retention bids as the UAAP Season 86 Judo Championships begin on Thursday at the Marikina Sports Center.

The Tiger Judokas will shoot for a record 16th league title and a five-peat with its last two MVPs, Nick Ligero of Season 82 and Chino Sy of Season 85, at the forefront of the attack, starting with the heavier weight classes on this day.

UST defends its title against, among others, rival University of the Philippines, which will be parading a familiar name to the España-based side.

World Grappling champion and UST high school standout Fierre Afan will debut for the Fighting Maroons to backstop 30th Southeast Asian Games silver medalist Jayvee Ferrer.

The lighter weight classes close the men's side on Friday.

Ateneo de Manila University and De La Salle University will look to surprise the two favorites.

On the women's action, Season 85 Rookie of the Year--MVP Joemari-Heart Rafael will lead the fight for the three-peat-seeking University of the East.

Rafael and the rest of the Lady Red Warriors will look to keep the crown in Recto with 2022 Asian Sambo champion Sydney Sy and the UST Female Tiger Judokas leading the challenge.

UP, the league leaders with 12 titles in the women's, will try to reclaim glory, as Ateneo and DLSU will look to pull off some surprises.

The women's competition begins with the lighter weight classes on Thursday and finishes with the heavier ones on Friday.

UST will attempt another golden double in the high school division as the boys' and girls' championship follows the schedule of the men's and women's side, respectively.