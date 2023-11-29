DLSU head coach Topex Robinson. Photo by Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Few expected the De La Salle Green Archers to absorb a lopsided loss in Game 1 of the UAAP Season 86 Finals, as they entered the series on a blazing nine-game winning streak.

But their fortunes changed on Wednesday, as the Green Archers were handed a dominant 97-67 beating by the University of the Philippines at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Talking to reporters in the postgame conference, coach Topex Robinson offered no excuses as they seek to avoid a 2-0 sweep.

"At this point, we cannot really look for other excuses [other] than really bounce back come Sunday [in Game 2]," Robinson said.

"We didn't get the memo that this is gonna be, as far as the physicality of the game is, so we have to be ready that it's gonna be the same. At this point, as much as we wanna complain about some things, we just wanna really focus on ourselves," he added.

"There's no time for us to cry over spilled milk."

The Fighting Maroons gave La Salle plenty to think about, as their defense limited Season 86 MVP Kevin Quiambao to just 11 points. "KQ" was a team-worst minus-22 on the night.

The Green Archers also suffered 18 turnovers, while the Fighting Maroons only had seven in the whole game.

UP capitalized on those, garnering 24 points off La Salle's errors.

"We know what championship basketball is all about, we know what it takes, we just have to really be prepared for that," Robinson asserted.

La Salle also has to shut down UP stalwart Harold Alarcon, who led the opposing team's scoring with 21 in the match, and waiting to be proclaimed Rookie of the Year Francis Lopez who also exploded with 15.

