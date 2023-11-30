PVL: PLDT sweeps F2 Logistics to snap 3-game skid

Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA (UPDATED) – Despite missing the likes of Rhea Dimaculangan and Erika Santos due to injuries, PLDT swept already-eliminated F2 Logistics, 25-21, 27-25, 25-23, to snap their three-game skid in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference on Thursday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

The High Speed Hitters, who were down 24-22, needed to survive the barrage of the Cargo Movers in Set 2.

Savannah Davison and Dell Palomata stepped up to the occasion as both scored off the block to tie the game.

Davison and Anj Legacion later both found the hole in the defense to chip consecutive points to take the frame.

The final set was also a close one, with both teams in a deadlock at 23-23.

It was Jules Samonte who found the corner pocket to give PLDT the match point, and Davison nailed the finishing touches as she threw a sharp attack for the win.

Talking to reporters in the postgame conference, head coach Rald Ricafort said they were just happy to bounce back from a heartbreaking loss against Choco Mucho Flying Titans.

"Siyempre happy, from the loss dun sa Choco (Mucho) na game, plus 'yung mga key members na injured, nag-step up sina Anj, so happy kami,"

Legacion paced PLDT with 18 excellent sets, while Davison tallied a game-high 22 points off 18 attacks, three blocs, and an ace.

"Kailangan matapos talaga namin 'yung conference nang maayos," he added.

The High Speed Hitters improved to 6-4 and claimed a much-needed win to stay in semifinal hunt.

Now tied with Petro Gazz Angels, their fates are tied with Cignal (7-3), who is in a must-win situation against Gerflor (0-10) on December 5.

A win by the HD Spikers would mean a postseason ticket.

The Cargo Movers, meanwhile, ended the eliminations with a 4-7 record.

