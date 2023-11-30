PVL: Galeries notches breakthrough win in comeback fashion

The Galeries Tower Highrisers. Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – Galeries will end the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference with at least one victory.

Previously winless in their campaign, the Highrisers had to reverse sweep struggling Gerflor in five sets, 18-25, 24-26, 25-23, 25-18, 15-11, on Thursday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

RJ Doromal starred in the match, nabbing 15 points built on 10 attacks, three blocks, and two aces, while Andrea Marzan had 14 markers.

Gerflor was at the cusp of their first win in Set 3 at 23-22, but Doromal's hit sparked a 3-0 run to force another frame.

"Talagang pinaghirapan nila. We started very slow 'yung first two sets, akala namin ma-straight sets kami," coach Lerma Giron said in the postgame conference.

"Good thing alam naman natin 'yung ladies na talagang lalaban at lalaban, 'yun nga lang nagpapabugbog, tapos sa dulo magtatrabaho," she added.

They almost squandered a 20-11 lead in the fourth set, but Galeries fended off Gerflor's efforts as Fhen Emnas closed the set with a quick attack.

"Sa fifth set talaga may mga crucial points na error, pero parang sabi niya, hayaan niyo na 'yon, wala nang mangyayari doon, hindi mo na mababago 'yon," Doromal told reporters about Galeries' mindset during the final frame.

"Ito na 'yon, binibigay na sa inyo, kunin niyo na," she added.

Marzan broke the 6-6 deadlock via a block point in Set 5 and never gave Gerflor the taste of lead.

Juliet Catindig's return gave them a four-point lead at 13-9, while Danika Gendrauli committed an untimely service error to concede to their rival the match point.

Dominique Pacres finally found the opposing side to claim their breakthrough win.

Both squads, already eliminated from moving to the next round, came into the match with a 0-9 record.

