PVL: Creamline fends off Akari for sweet 10-0 slate

The Creamline Cool Smashers. Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA (UPDATED) – Creamline remained unbeaten in their 10-game run in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference.

The Cool Smashers fended off already-eliminated Akari in four sets, 26-28, 25-14, 25-23, 25-22, on Thursday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

Tots Carlos carried the pink jerseys' offense with 23 points on 22 attacks and one block, while Jema Galanza and Pangs Panaga were also in double-digit scoring.

It was the Chargers who had a running start in the opening set with a 20-10 cushion, but Creamline fought their way back and even reached the first set point at 24-23.

Galanza, however, miscalculated her service, as Akari's defense worked wonders to edge at 25-24.

Veteran Alyssa Valdez kept her team alive as she scored off attacks, but Creamline's Risa Sato's net touch conceded one point, and Fifi Sharma closed the set for the Chargers.

"Itong first set talaga, sayang hinabol namin, medyo slow start. Medyo maiksi kasi naging preparation namin, one day lang." coach Sherwin Meneses said in the postgame interview.

However, Creamline bucked their slow start and took the next three frames.

In the clinching set, Roselle Baliton was called for an unfortunate net touch which gave the Cool Smashers a 23-21 lead.

She made up for that mistake as she scored via drop ball, 23-22, but Galanza unleashed a sharp spike in the middle and Panaga blocked Dindin Santiago-Manabat's attack to close the door for Akari.

"Happy kami kasi 10-0, eh. Pero 'di pa naman tapos 'yung elimination, and may semifinals pa, continue pa kami sa ensayo," Meneses said.

The Chargers ended their All-Filipino run at 5-6, while the Cool Smashers look to end the tourney with a sweep against Galeries on December 5.

