Myanmar's Burmese Ghouls arriving in NAIA for the Philippine-hosted M5 World Championships. The embattled squad faced travel documentation issues amid rising conflicts in Myanmar. Courtesy: Moonton Games

After several hurdles surrounding their travel docs, Myanmar's Mobile Legends: Bang Bang team Burmese Ghouls are now in Manila for the M5 World Championships.

This comes days after a rep from the country's esports federation said the team's attendance was in limbo because three of the players didn’t have passports.

Burmese Ghouls last qualified for a world series in Singapore, where they finished first runner-up to Bren Esports at the 2021 M2 World Championships, which gave a spark of hope for its growing MLBB scene.

This momentum would soon come to a hard stop when Myanmar was rattled by the coup, paralyzing much of the activity in the country, including its esports scene. Myanmar also missed a chance to mount qualifiers for the M3 World Championships held later that year as a result.

Myanmar squad Falcon managed to book a MSC berth in Malaysia last 2022, and a world championship slot early 2023 in Jakarta.

Burmese Ghouls qualified for M5 with a new group, but documentation issues arose amid rising tensions in their country.

Myanmar's ruling military junta, according to a state media report, had warned early November that the country could break apart if they fail to manage the attacks by pro-democracy armed forces and ethnic minority militias.

Burmese Ghouls last Monday announced that they finally secured their passports and were flying to Manila.

Burmese Ghouls will face AP Bren to open the entire M5 at the EVM Convention Center.