MMA: Alvarez not taking Mongolian-Russian foe lightly

Carlos “Limitless” Alvarez wants to get closer to ONE Championship's main roster. Handout photo/ONE Championship

Carlos “Limitless” Alvarez expects his toughest outing in ONE Friday Fights to date when he returns to Lumpinee Boxing Stadium this week.

Alvarez battles Mongolian-Russian Nachyn Sat when they tangle in a featherweight MMA bout at ONE Friday Fights 43 on December 1 at the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Facing a confident grappler who knows how to use his length to create distance on the feet, Alvarez doesn’t expect this fight to end as quickly as his last three wins.

“I’ve seen his fights. He’s got a strong body and he’s tall, he’s 5-foot-10. He’s got great kicks, and he has the reach advantage,” he said.

“I’ve seen his ground game. He has a lot of counter submissions and escapes, but we have a game plan for him, and I believe that we have the best one for this match.”

But Alvarez isn’t selling himself short in this match.

He knows that he too has the skills and the confidence to continue his winning ways in ONE Championship.

While he has won via submissions so far, he’d like to remind people that he hails from Team Lakay – a squad known for their world-class striking. That said, he sees holes in Sat’s game he plans to exploit.

“I’ll just mix up my game – strike, take it to the ground, and work from there. It’s an MMA fight, so that’s what I intend to do,” he said.

“I feel like he’s lacking in boxing. I’m looking at his boxing, that’s where his holes are. I think if I set it up properly, I can land that big one on him. I can also take him down and control him.”

With the $100,000 contract to the ONE Championship main roster within reach, Alvarez vowed to keep pushing.

“That’s the motivation. I have to keep grinding to get an opportunity to join the main roster, and that’s why I’m grateful to be given an opportunity to compete in ONE Friday Fights.”