'Ibang KQ': Quiambao vows Game 2 comeback for La Salle

DLSU’s Kevin Quiambao. Photo by Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — Kevin Quiambao, who is set to be hailed as the UAAP Season 86 Men’s Basketball Tournament MVP, was shut down in Game 1 of the Finals.

The 6-foot-7 do-it-all forward of the De La Salle Green Archers, who averaged 16.7 points, 10.9 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 1.9 steals in the elimination round, only put up 11 markers, six boards, three assists, and a steal during their loss against the UP Fighting Maroons.

Quiambao explained that this loss was due to the Taft-based squad’s inability to adjust to the defense of UP that forced them to 18 turnovers.

“I think hindi lang kami nakapag execute nang maayos, and ayun nga, na out of system kami,” he said during Wednesday’s postgame.

Quiambao also admitted that he personally was surprised at how State-U’s players took turns in guarding him, saying that this played a huge role in his struggles in the game.

“Nagulat ako sa different looks na binigay nila, and 'di ako nakapag adjust kaagad,” said Quiambao, who had a +/- of -22, tied with Evan Nelle for the worst in the game.

“My fault rin syempre kasi isa ako sa mga leader ng team.”

“Sobrang nadismaya lalo na sa pinakita ko, as in -22 the whole game sobrang sama,” he added.

Quiambao, who will be officially awarded the league’s top men’s individual honors, also bared that he is not thinking about the plum nor did it play a part in his performance against UP.

“For me, hindi ko nanaman iniisip yung MVP award, siguro iisipin ko lang kung ano yung kailangan namin next game dahil sobrang halaga na ng Game Two.”

The former Rookie of the Year then vowed that he would bounce back from his mistakes, saying that they will not dwell on their situation that much.

“Pero ayun nga good thing naman na series itong Finals so may Game Two pa,” he said.

“Ang mindset lang is yung lagi kong sinasabi na one game at a time. Focus muna kami sa Game Two, kailangan lang namin kung ano pa yung pwede namin i-improve and then yung i-cover up yung mga things yung mga pagkakamali namin.”

“This coming Game Two expect niyo na ibang Kevin Quiambao yung lalaro.”

