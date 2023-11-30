UP’s CJ Cansino. Photo by Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — The University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons showed total team effort in their drubbing of the De La Salle University in Game 1 of the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball finals Wednesday.

Aside from the usual suspects, Rookie of the Year Francis Lopez and sophomore Sean Torculas played well in their victory over La Salle, which is why CJ Cansino was proud of the efforts of all his teammates last night.

“Well sa 'kin, hindi lang points 'yung kailangan matulong ko sa team,” said the outgoing UP captain who only had five points and seven attempts while seeing only 13 minutes of action.

“Maybe, 'yun 'yung nakikita ng mga fans, pero sa ’kin, minsan kailangan mo ng spacer, ng depensa, depende na lang kung anong ibabato sa 'kin ng depensa. So para sakin okay lang na naging spacer ako, nakapag-create 'yung teammates ko,” he explained.

“Basta manalo, kahit anong maitulong ko, basta manalo.”

Like a proud elder brother, Cansino then went on to express how proud he is of his squad, especially how the younger ones are slowly coming into their own as leaders both on and off the court

“Natutuwa ako kasi 'yung mga puntos na dapat sa 'kin, sila nakakuha,” said the 6-foot-1 gunner.

“Natutuwa ako na nakikinig sila sa 'kin at nagiging leader din sila sa team. Pag nagpapatawag ako ng huddle, hindi na ako nagsasalita, sila na lang.”

“Each and everyone sa 'min, makikita mo na leader na sila.”

For Cansino, this will again come into play during their preparations for Sunday as they attempt to knock out La Salle and send them home to Taft Avenue.

“Dahil naramdaman na ‘rin namin matalo last season, kahit onting reminders na lang sa mga teammates ko. Pansin ko naman, lahat nagsasalita eh.”

“Lahat alam na ‘di pa namin kailangan mag-celebrate, na kailangan pa namin magtrabaho,” he concluded.