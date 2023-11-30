Mark Magsayo (L) of the Philippines in action against Julio Ceja (R) of Mexico during their 10 round WBC World Featherweight Title Eliminator fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 21 August 2021. EPA-EFE/Etienne Laurent

Mark Magsayo is set to make his super featherweight debut on December 9 in Long Beach, California.

The former WBC featherweight champion will face Isaac Avelar of Aguascalientes, Mexico at the Infinite Reality Studio, according to Philboxing.

Magsayo moved up in weight after two straight defeats in the featherweight class.

The Filipino was the WBC featherweight champion following an upset of Gary Russell Jr. on September 21, 2021. But he lost the title on his first defense to Rey Vargas of Otumba, Mexico on July 9 last year.

Magsayo later challenged Brandon Figueroa for the interim WBC featherweight belt but he lost via a lopsided decision.

Avelar will test the Filipino in the higher super featherweight division. He has been a veteran of tough opponents -- former WBC and WBO super bantamweight world champion Stephen Fulton, and former WBA super featherweight titlist Hector Luis Garcia.