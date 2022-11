Earl Clark scored 38 points and Don Trollano added 16, and NLEX erased an 18-point deficit to beat Meralco 92-81 in the PBA Commissioner's Cup at PhilSports Arena in Pasig on Wednesday.

The Road Warriors upped their record to 5-7, while Meralco dropped to 4-7, as the race to book a quarterfinals berth tightens.

(More details to follow)