PBA: Kings, FiberXers slug it out for third seed

Barangay Ginebra and Converge are set to duel Wednesday to get the third seeding in the playoffs of the PBA Commissioner's Cup at the PhilSports Arena.

The game set at 5:45 p.m. will decide who gets the 9-3 card at the conclusion of the single-round-robin eliminations.

Ginebra and Converge both sport an 8-3 record, but the Kings due to their higher quotient still have a chance of snagging second seeding behind the league-leading Bay Area Dragons (10-2).

That's if Magnolia (9-2) loses to Rain or Shine in the final elims date on Friday.

Ginebra coach Tim Cone is realistic they have no control over the Magnolia-ROS game, but they are determined to complete their assignment against Converge.

The FiberXers, on the other hand, want to bounce back following their loss to NorthPort where coach Aldin Ayo decided to bench import Quincy Miller for disciplinary measure.

This was after the import missed their practice the morning after his birthday celebration.

