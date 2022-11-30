Scottie Thompson and Ginebra used a strong fourth quarter to beat Converge on Wednesday. PBA Media

Justin Brownlee flirted with a triple-double, and Barangay Ginebra stepped up in the fourth quarter to down Converge 115-96 n the PBA Commissioner's Cup at PhilSports Arena in Pasig on Wednesday.

Ginebra's 9-3 record — now a half-game behind idle Magnolia's 9-2 — can move to No. 2 at the end of the elimination round should Magnolia lose to Rain Or Shine on Friday.

In that scenario, coach Tim Cone and his crew also take the twice-to-beat incentive.

"We're No. 2 or No. 3. (Rain Or Shine) Coach Yeng (Guiao) may pull off something on Friday, and we will be cheering for them," Cone said.

A Magnolia win, however, gives the Chicken Timplados Hotshots the playoff bonus.

Justine Arana scored 23 points to lead Converge, which dropped to 8-4 and solo fourth place.

Jamie Malonzo chipped in 17 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists, Japeth Aguilar added 16 points, 7 rebounds and 2 blocks, while Christian Standhardinger had 13 points of 6-of-9 shooting from the field for Ginebra, who had control most of the game but didn't break away until the fourth quarter.

Up 84-75, Ginebra went on a 10-2 run and limited Converge to without a field goal in the first 5 minutes of the fourth to stretch its lead to 94-77 and coast the rest of the way.