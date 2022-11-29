File photo/Handout

Former ONE heavyweight champion Brandon Vera is excited to finally face Iranian giant Amir Aliakbari who has called him out.

After a few verbal jousts, Vera was supposed to welcome Aliakbari in ONE. But things did not work out and the Iranian lost two of his first three matches in the Asia-based promotion.

Vera noted that the once-boastful Iranian is not as outspoken as before.

"After what happened to him, he calmed down so much... he's humbled himself, even in his last fight he didn't look confident he's gonna win," said Vera in an interview on The MMA Superfan. "I'm very very excited how this goes down."

Aliakbari got knocked out by Kang Ji Won in his ONE debut in March 2021 before getting stopped again by Anatoly Malykhin in September the same year.

He finally won his first ONE Championship match when he halted Mauro Cerilli in August.

Since losing his ONE heavyweight title to Arjan Bhullar, Vera has been busy doing movie projects.

But he went serious on training again early this year, going the extra mile on strength and conditioning.

"The craziest part is I've been doing strength and conditioning since February-March," he said. "I've been doing that 4-5 times a week so I definitely won't be out of shape in this fight."

"Amir you think I'm not gonna touch your chin in this fight? I don't know how this fight's gonna go. I know if this potentially be my last one, I'm going to put on a show."

