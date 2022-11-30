Flamboyant American fighter Jarred Brooks may have tried to steal the show at the ONE 164 presser on Wednesday night, but reigning ONE strawweight champion Joshua Pacio remains firm in his belief he will come out victorious when they clash this Saturday.

Brooks didn't mind the boos from Pinoy fans as he made a bold prediction of stopping Pacio in just one round of their title clash.

"I'm gonna chop off the head of this Filipino and bring it back to the United States," said the former UFC fighter, who has ripped through three opponents since joining ONE.

Brooks entered ONE with a bang by finishing Pacio’s teammate Lito “Thunder Kid” Adiwang, with a second-round submission in November 2021.

He then followed it up with a unanimous decision over number 3-ranked Hiroba Minowa and a rear naked choke against erstwhile unbeaten number 2-ranked Bokang Masunyane.

"My edge over Pacio is clearly the grappling. Team Lakay has had trouble with their grappling in the past," he said. "No laughing now, I promise you won't laugh after the fight."

But Pacio, although he was outtalked by the outspoken American said Brooks is only better than him speaking English.

It is going to be different, however, once they collide inside the circle at Mall of Asia Arena, where he has never beaten.



"I've been undefeated here in my country, Philippines. I plan to do that again this Dec. third," said Pacio.

Pacio versus Brooks will headline ONE 164, the promotion's final card this year.

It will feature longtime rivals Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Panpayak Jitmuangnon for the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix Championship Final, and former ONE Heavyweight champion Brandon Vera who looks to end his ongoing feud with Iranian grappling juggernaut Amir Aliakbari.

Also fighting in the card are Team Lakay fighters Geje Eustaquio, Jhanlo Mark Sangiao, Jennelyn Olsim, and Jeremy Pacatiw.