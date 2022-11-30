MMA: Pacatiw eyes breakout performance vs Tial Thang

Team Lakay's Jeremy Pacatiw. Handout

Jeremy “The Juggernaut” Pacatiw has always been happy to work outside of the spotlight, often stepping back to let his bantamweight teammates like Stephen “The Sniper” Loman, Kevin “The Silencer” Belingon, and even Jhanlo “The Machine” Sangiao shine.

Now he plans to take his share of the spotlight in his first match in the Philippines under the ONE Championship banner when he meets Tial Thang in a bantamweight MMA bout at ONE 164: Pacio vs. Brooks this Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Coming off a loss to dangerous Fabricio Andrade, Pacatiw knows that now is the perfect opportunity to show Filipino fans what he’s made of.

“I’m very happy and very excited because I’ll be competing in front of our Filipino fans in MOA, so when it was offered to me, without a doubt, I said yes,” he said.

“Being part of this card is an amazing feeling, and I know that it’s my time to show what I’m made of. I’m coming off a loss, and I’m truly motivated to prove that I can bounce back and return to the win column.”

There are certainly plenty of lessons that Pacatiw learned from the Andrade fight, especially since he believes he could’ve avoided his fate by being smarter.

In that bout, Pacatiw was confidently exchanging strikes with the Brazilian, and it was competitive up until Andrade landed a solid knee to his body, ending the fight in the first round.

“When I first threw a straight to his body, his first knee missed my body. I thought to myself, ‘Alright I have to watch out for that knee,’ but for some reason I did that move again, and he caught me that time,” Pacatiw said.

“My biggest mistake there is I knew he was in the perfect range to counter that body shot with a knee of his own, but I was so stubborn I tried it again. So now I have to be really careful with the things that I throw.”

But all of that is now behind him as he looks to get back to the win column against the Burmese-American, who he plans to beat by hook or by crook.

“I need to mix everything up, from my striking to wrestling to grappling, just so to throw him off and keep him guessing. I have to be a complete fighter,” he said.

“They can expect a better version of me, a more exciting one. I’m highly motivated to win again. I don't want to predict and give premature proclamations, but I want to end this fight via a finish, whether via knockout or submission.”