Brandon Vera: I'd rather die than lose in front of Pinoy fans

Despite being busy away from MMA for sometime, former ONE heavyweight champion Brandon Vera maintained he will fight to the end in front of his Filipino fans.

Vera will be returning to Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday in ONE 164 against bitter rival Amir Aliakbari in a three-round heavyweight match.

"The Truth" made sure he will be coming in fit and fight ready, spending months doing strength and conditioning training for this weekend card.

"Sobrang excited talaga akong lumaban ulit, pero the icing on the cake is lalaban ako dito sa aking bansa. Sobrang importate itong laban ito sa kin," said Vera during the final press conference heading to this weekend's card.

The Fil-American said despite being busy with showbiz commitments, he just finished shooting his latest movie "Day Zero," he is still a hungry fighter.

This is especially true, he said, when fighting in front of Pinoy fans,



"Sa totoo lang I'd much rather die in the circle than to lose in the Philippines," said Vera.



Aliakbari, who has talked smack against Vera, before seemed much more gracious during the presser in the Philippines.

"I came here to the Philippines just to fight Vera," said the giant Iranian. "And my objective is just to beat him."