The Ateneo Blue Eagles are champions of the 2022 V-League Women's Collegiate Challenge. PVL Media.



MANILA, Philippines -- Ateneo de Manila University dominated Adamson University, 25-12, 25-22, 25-12 in Game 2 of the finals to clinch the 2022 V-League Women's Collegiate Challenge title, Wednesday at the Paco Arena.

Faith Nisperos, who was named Finals Most Valuable Player, took charge with 15 points on 11 attacks and four service aces for the Blue Eagles.

Nisperos got 35 points in Game 1 last Sunday.

Lyann De Guzman added 11 points, six excellent digs, and five excellent receptions, while Vanie Gandler put up eight markers as well in the victory.

“I’m happy but, of course, hindi pa ito 'yung end goal e. Our dream is to win the finals or to reach the top three of the UAAP. Hopefully, the Lord will lead us there,” said Ateneo head coach Oliver Almadro.

“We also thank the V-League kasi they’re having this para ma-hone 'yung skills namin, 'yung character namin, and of course 'yung cohesiveness ng bawat team dito,” he added.

The Blue Eagles raced to an 11-3 lead to start the third set before leading by as much as 11 points, 22-11, after Antonette Adolfo's attack went out. De Guzman kick-started a 3-0 spurt to finish off the match.

No player reached double digits in scoring for the Lady Falcons with Ayesho Fuegos scoring seven points off the bench.

Riza Cruz had five in the loss while Antonette Adolfo and Kate Santiago had four markers each.

