Shaq Imperial shone in the end game for Zamboanga-Sibugay. Handout photo

Zamboanga-Sibugay extended its winning streak to four games after eking out a 62-61 victory over the skidding Basilan BRT in the Choooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Mindanao Challenge, Monday at the Pagadian City Gymnasium in Zamboanga del Sur.

Shaq Imperial scored the go-ahead jumper for the Anak Mindanao Warriors, as he put them up 60-58 with 1:33 left. He then assisted on an easy layup for Enrique Caunan in their next possession, putting Zamboanga-Sibugay up by four, 62-58, with 48.5 seconds to play.

Jorem Morada answered with a three-pointer for the Peace Riders that got them within one, 62-61.

They could not complete the comeback, however, with Med Salim and Morado missing their chances in the ensuing possession.

"Stay composed lang kami palagi. Every possession, composed lang," said Warriors head coach Arnold Oliveros. "Huwag mataranta, i-secure namin 'yung boards, walang second-chance points."

Zamboanga Sibugay rose to 4-2, tying Kapatagan for the top spot, while Basilan slipped to its third consecutive loss for an even 3-3 slate.

Lester Reyes led the Warriors with 13 points, seven rebounds, and two blocks, while Imperial chipped in 12 points, all from the second half, to go with four rebounds, and four assists.

Francis Camacho and Caunan combined for 15 points.

On the other hand, Morada finished with 20 points in the losing cause alongside five rebounds and four turnovers.

Dennis Daa chalked up 10 points and eight rebounds but committed four turnovers as well.

Basilan will play for the fourth-straight day tomorrow against Iligan at 6:30 p.m., while the Warriors return on Wednesday against MisOr at 6:30 p.m. too.

The scores:

Zamboanga Sibugay 62 - Reyes 13, Imperial 12, Camacho 8, Caunan 7, Lacastesantos 4, Jamon 4, Octobre 4, Penaredondo 2, Sorela 2, Dumapig 2, Tayongtong 2, Bangcoyan 2, Acain 0, Albrecht 0.

Basilan 61 - Morada 20, Daa 10, Luciano 9, Salim 7, Panganiban 6, Hallare 4, Soliva 2, Lunor 2, Julkipli 0, Goloran 0, Ferrer 0.

Quarterscores: 17-18, 33-25, 51-48, 62-61.