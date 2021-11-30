The Sabong International Spikers barged into the win column of the PNVF Champions League. PNVF Photo.

The Sabong International Spikers fanned their hopes of making the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Champions League playoffs after beating Global Remit in four sets on Tuesday.

Sabong International rebounded from a letdown in Set 3 to take a 25-21, 25-21, 17-25, 25-21 triumph, their first win in the competition held at the Aquamarine Recreational Center in Lipa City, Batangas.

Sabong International now has a 1-1 record in Pool B, same as MRT-Negros. Global Remit dropped to 0-2, while Team Dasma Monarchs lead the group with a 2-0 win-loss slate.

It was a balanced effort for Sabong International, who also benefited from untimely errors from Global Remit particularly in the fourth frame.

A kill by Global Remit skipper Joeven dela Vega had them within four points, 22-18, but they committed a net violation in the next rally to give Sabong International some more breathing room.

Peter Quiel and Dela Vega scored in back-to-back rallies to make it a three-point game, 23-20, but Dela Vega miscalculated a free ball and sent his pass long, putting Sabong International at match point, 24-20.

A rotation error by the Spikers briefly gave Global Remit some hope, but a poor reception in the next rally led to Josh Villanueva firing an awkward pass to Dela Vega, whose attempt hit the antenna.

It was a costly defeat for Global Remit, who lost Ron Medalla in the second set due to a knee injury. They were still able to force a fourth set as Dela Vega came alive in the third, but ran out of steam in the Set 4 while succumbing to unforced errors.

Sabong will play Team Dasma on Wednesday in a bid to clinch a spot in the PNVF Champions League semifinals.

Global Remit, meanwhile, tries to take its first win against MRT-Negros, also on Wednesday.