Brooklyn Nets guard Joe Harris will have ankle surgery and miss 4 to 8 weeks, his agent told ESPN on Monday.

Head coach Steve Nash told reporters the operation will address "a little bone particle" in Harris' left ankle.

Harris, 30, has missed the last six games since spraining his ankle at Oklahoma City on Nov. 14.

He is averaging 11.3 points and 4.0 rebounds in 14 starts this season, his eighth in the NBA and sixth with the Nets.

The two-time NBA leader in 3-point shooting percentage is hitting 46.6 percent of long-distance attempts this year, second in the league behind teammate Patty Mills at 50.0 percent entering Monday.

The Eastern Conference-leading Nets (14-6) continue a four-game homestand Tuesday night against the New York Knicks.

MPJ to have back surgery

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. will have lower-back surgery Wednesday and is sidelined indefinitely.

Agent Mark Bartelstein told ESPN on Monday that Porter's timeline will be determined after the procedure.

Porter, 23, was drafted 14th overall in 2018 but sat out the entire 2018-19 season after a previous surgery on his back.

He is averaging 9.9 points and 6.6 rebounds in nine starts this season.

Porter has averaged 14.1 points and 6.1 rebounds in 125 career games (71 starts) for Denver, shooting 51.8 percent from the field and 41.9 percent from 3-point range.

He agreed to a five-year, $172 million rookie extension in September. The value climbs to $207 million if Porter makes an All-NBA Team.

