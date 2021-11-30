Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) and Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) fight for the rebound during the second half at American Airlines Center. Jerome Miron, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters.



Jarrett Allen scored a career-high 28 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead a balanced attack as the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Dallas Mavericks 114-96 on Monday.

Lauri Markkanen had a season-high 24 points and eight rebounds, while Darius Garland accounted for 18 points and nine assists for Cleveland (11-10), which led by as many as 31 and won its second straight following a five-game losing streak.

Evan Mobley scored 12 points, and Isaac Okoro and Kevin Love scored 10 apiece for the Cavaliers, who had lost their last six meetings against Dallas by an average of 21.2 points.

The victory was Cleveland's first over the Mavericks since April 1, 2018.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Luka Doncic made a season-high seven 3-pointers and had 25 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists to lead Dallas (10-9). Dorian Finney-Smith scored 14 points, Maxi Kleber added 12, and Kristaps Porzingis had nine points and four blocks.

Porzingis left the game at the end of the third quarter with a right ankle sprain and did not return for the Mavericks, who lost for the fifth time in their last six games.

Doncic was 7-for-11 shooting from 3-point range while the rest of the team was 5-for-28 from beyond the arc.

Cleveland led by nine at the half before taking control in the third quarter. Love's 3-pointer capped an 11-0 run and put the Cavaliers ahead 74-55 with 4:54 left in the period.

Markkanen made a season-high five 3-pointers for Cleveland, which took an 87-65 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Cavaliers shot 56.3 percent from the field and 10 of 19 (52.6 percent) from 3-point range for the game.

Cleveland led 30-23 at the end of the first quarter after scoring the final eight points of the period.

The Cavaliers maintained control in the second quarter and moved ahead 42-30 on Okoro's three-point play with 5:54 left in the half.

Allen scored 11 points in the first half for Cleveland, which held a 52-41 lead at the break after shooting 51.2 percent and outscoring Dallas 30-16 in the paint.

The Mavericks shot 5 of 22 (22.7 percent) from 3-point range in the first half and struggled to rally in the third quarter.