NBA: 76ers send Magic to seventh straight loss

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) shoots in front of Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Bill Streicher, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters.



Seth Curry scored 24 points, Tobias Harris added 17 and the host Philadelphia 76ers held off the Orlando Magic 101-96 on Monday.

Joel Embiid had 16 points and 13 rebounds in his second game back after a three-week absence with COVID-19. Andre Drummond pulled down 12 rebounds. Tyrese Maxey also had nine points, nine assists and eight rebounds.

Embiid dropped in 4 of 6 free throws in the final 48.1 seconds to help seal the win.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Watch more on iWantTFC

Franz Wagner led the Magic with 27 points while Jalen Suggs added 17 before leaving late with an apparent thumb injury. Mo Bamba had 11 points, 17 rebounds and six blocked shots and Wendell Carter Jr. contributed 12 rebounds for the Magic, who lost their seventh straight game.

The depleted Magic played without Cole Anthony (ankle), Michael Carter-Williams (ankle), Jonathan Isaac (knee), Markelle Fultz (knee) and E'Twaun Moore (knee).

The Sixers controlled the tempo throughout the first half, only committed three turnovers and led 54-43 at the break.

Curry paced the Sixers with 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting.

Gary Harris had 11 for the Magic, who continued to struggle from beyond the arc, going 7 for 21.

Wagner opened the third with a 3-pointer and a floater in the lane to close within six.

Suggs soon stole the ball at midcourt and threw down a dunk for a 64-62 lead with 6:20 left.

Embiid dropped in a 3-pointer from the wing with 2:54 to go in the third and the Sixers sliced the deficit to 74-73.

Drummond's dunk on the Sixers' second possession of the fourth extended their lead to five.

Orlando, however, didn't wilt and trailed 89-83 midway through the fourth. Embiid was then whistled for an offensive foul and continued to look out of sync offensively.

Tobias Harris soon drove the baseline to the basket and dunked for a 91-83 advantage with 4:45 left.

The Magic responded and got within 91-89 with 2:51 to go after a tough shot in the lane by Wagner.

Curry came back with a clutch jumper for the Sixers. Bamba's offensive rebound and dunk tied the game at 93 with 1:01 left.



