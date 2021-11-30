The Portland Trail Blazers joined the Philippines in celebrating the 158th birth anniversary of national hero Andres Bonifacio on Monday.

On their social media accounts, the Blazers posted an edited photo of their franchise player, Damian Lillard, wearing Bonifacio's trademark red handkerchief.

"Aling pag-ibig pa ang hihigit kaya sa pagkadalisay at pagkadakila. Gaya ng pag-ibig sa tinubuang lupa. Aling pag-ibig pa? Wala na nga wala." - Andrés Bonifacio pic.twitter.com/nmmDgvS9ly — Portland Trail Blazers Philippines (@trailblazersph) November 30, 2021

The Blazers' Facebook account also provided updates in Filipino about the progress of their game against the Utah Jazz, a team that features Filipino-American guard Jordan Clarkson.

Utah won, 129-107, with Clarkson providing 22 points off the bench and Donovan Mitchell scoring 30 points.

The Philippines is celebrating the 158th anniversary of Bonifacio, the founder of the Katipunan and acknowledged as the "Father of the Philippine Revolution."

