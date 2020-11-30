PBA: Parks 'doubtful' for Game 2 of PH Cup finals

TNT's Ray Parks gears up for a slam dunk against Barangay Ginebra in Game 1 of the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup Finals. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- TNT star Ray Parks Jr. may be forced to sit out the second game of the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup finals, after incurring an injury in the series opener on Sunday night.

Bryan Ulanday of the Philippine Star, who is in the league's bubble in Clark, Pampanga, reported Monday afternoon that Parks had sustained a strain in his left calf in Game 1 against Barangay Ginebra.

This makes him "doubtful" to play in Game 2 of the best-of-seven series, scheduled for Wednesday night at the Angeles University Foundation Gym in Angeles City, Pampanga.

Parks scored 20 points in TNT's 100-94 loss to Barangay Ginebra in Game 1, fouling out in overtime. He was visibly limping at some points in the game but still played nearly 44 minutes in the contest.

This is a big blow to the Tropang Giga, as Parks has been TNT's top scoring option in the All-Filipino Cup. Parks averaged 27.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game in TNT's five-game conquest of Phoenix Super LPG in the semifinals.

Related video: