PBA: Fearless Tolentino a difference-maker against TNT, says Cone

Ginebra rookie Arvin Tolentino had 14 points in Game 1 of the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup Finals against TNT Tropang Giga. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- Game 1 of the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup finals was a roller-coaster for Ginebra rookie Arvin Tolentino.

He began on a shaky note as Tolentino was on the receiving end of a slam dunk by TNT's Ray Parks, a throwdown so impressive that even Parks had to shake his head at what he had done.

But it was Tolentino -- and Ginebra -- who had the last laugh. The rookie scored the layup that tied the game at 92 with five seconds to go, and the Gin Kings went on to seize a 100-94 win in overtime to draw first blood in the best-of-seven series.

Tolentino, in his first PBA finals game, finished with 14 points and four rebounds in 32 minutes of playing time. It's the most that he's scored so far in his young PBA career.

"The thing I like about Arvin is, he's fearless," Ginebra coach Tim Cone said after the game. "He's not afraid, you know. He's not afraid of taking shots, he's not afraid to drive to the basket."

Ginebra selected Tolentino with the 10th pick of the PBA Rookie Draft after an eventful collegiate career that saw him transfer from Ateneo de Manila University to Far Eastern University. Cone has made it known that he has high expectations of the forward, as he believes Tolentino has great potential to develop into an all-around player in the PBA.

"I get on him hard a lot, you know, because I'm trying to teach him what a good shot is and what a bad shot is," Cone said after Sunday's game at the Angeles University Foundation Gym.

"But he's absolutely fearless. He's fearless of me, he's fearless of the game," he added.

During his collegiate years, Tolentino established himself as a scorer, but Cone said that their rookie is "multiple-skilled." While not as known for his defense, Tolentino can be a weapon on that end of the floor as well, the coach said.

Cone is confident that this will become more obvious in their finals series against TNT, where he hopes that Tolentino can hold his own against the Tropang Giga.

"He's still working on his defense and his techniques and things like that, and those areas of the game, I think he's gonna get a lot better at," he explained.

"But you know, he's the perfect guy right now for us, playing Talk 'N Text, because of his versatility, his ability to go out and guard a (Troy) Rosario, maybe switch on (Jayson) Castro, spread the defense out with three-point shots," he added.

After a solid performance in Game 1, Tolentino should only become more confident, and Cone expects him to continue to have an impact on the series.

"He really came to us at the right time just to play Talk 'N Text. He's a difference-maker for us versus Talk 'N Text," he said.

After Sunday night's game, Tolentino is now averaging 5.0 points and 2.6 rebounds per game for the Gin Kings.

Game 2 of the series is scheduled for Wednesday night, still at the AUF Gym in Angeles City, Pampanga.