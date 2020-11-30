NFL: Lock sorry for 'masking slip' that left Broncos with no QBs

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) looks to pass in the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Empower Field at Mile High. Isaiah J. Downing, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters.

WASHINGTON -- Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock apologized Sunday for a "masking slip" that left his NFL team with no signal callers in a 31-3 loss to New Orleans.

Practice squad wide receiver Kendall Hinton was pressed into duty as an emergency quarterback, completing only 1-of-9 passes for 13 yards with two interceptions and a sack for the Saints defensive unit in the rout.

New Orleans improved to 8-2 while the Broncos slid to 4-7, mustering only 112 total yards against the Saints as Covid-19 created a competitive imbalance issue too huge to overcome.

Denver quarterback Jeff Driskel tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday and the Broncos' three other quarterbacks -- Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles -- were ruled out Saturday as "high risk" close contacts with Driskel.

Lock admitted the passers, who have not shown Covid-19 symptoms, did not follow proper facemask protocol while in a meeting together.

"Our entire team has taken the Covid-19 pandemic seriously, following all the rules to keep each other safe," Lock tweeted. "We're tested daily, get quick results, and are confident our facility is a safe environment for everyone.

"In a controlled and socially distanced area, we let our masking slip for a limited amount of time. An honest mistake, but one I will own.

"I sincerely apologize and I fully understand why these safety precautions are so important. Doing the right thing for a majority of the time is not good enough.

"I pray for my teammates' health, safety and success today. I look forward to getting back on the field next week. Go Broncos."

Denver's hopes for a winning season are bleak with a visit to reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City next week, and a finish to the season against Carolina, Buffalo, the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas.

