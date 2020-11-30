MMA: Team Lakay cornerman tests positive for COVID-19; Kingad-Akhmetov fight off

MANILA, Philippines -- The highly-anticipated showdown between top flyweight contenders Danny Kingad and Kairat Akhmetov will have to wait.

This, as the fight was postponed after a Team Lakay cornerman tested positive for COVID-19.

ONE Championship announced on Monday that the Kingad-Akhmetov fight has been replaced by a strawweight showdown between South Africa's Bokang Masunyane and the Philippines' Rene Catalan.

The bout will take place on Friday at ONE: Big Bang in Singapore.

Catalan will try to stop the momentum of Masunyane, who made his ONE Championship debut in December by overwhelming Japan's Ryuto Sawada.

Now 41 years old, Catalan is still ranked in the top 3 of the division and is looking for another shot against reigning champion Joshua Pacio.

Catalan, a former wushu world champion, won six consecutive bouts including a stoppage victory over former strawweight champion Yoshitaka Naito in March 2019 before losing to Pacio in November last year.

Related news: