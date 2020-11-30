LOOK: 'Pinatubo Trio' reunites, as Sangalang, Abueva check up on Pascual

MANILA, Philippines -- The famed "Pinatubo Trio" of San Sebastian College reunited on Sunday night, with Ian Sangalang and Calvin Abueva linking up with their former teammate, Ronald Pascual.

Sangalang, who now stars for the Magnolia Hotshots, posted a photo of their reunion on his Instagram page.

This comes after Pascual's family called on his former teammates for support, as the ex-pro had fallen on hard times.

His brother, Ronel, revealed on social media earlier this month that Pascual "is in the deepest, saddest stage of his life."

"Financial support is not a factor right now, all he needs is encouragement and emotional support!" he said. "I believe he has already hit rock bottom and now the only way is up!"

Pascual was the third overall pick in the 2014 PBA Rookie Draft, but never experienced the same success that Sangalang and Abueva did. He played for five different teams before bouncing out of the PBA in 2018.

Even before Sunday's reunion, Phoenix Super LPG's Abueva had already linked up with Pascual, conversing with him through a video call that he showed on his social media accounts.

The "Pinatubo Trio" starred for the Golden Stags in the previous decade, helping them win the NCAA title in Season 85.

