LIVE BLOG: Thailand vs Gilas Pilipinas (2021 FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers)

Courtesy of FIBA

Gilas Pilipinas try to end the second window of the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers when they face Thailand again on Monday night.

Tipoff is at 9 p.m. (Manila time) at Khalifa Sport City in the capital city of Manama, Bahrain.

The Philippines throttled the Thais 93-61 in their first tussle on Friday, going 2-0 and sharing the leadership in Group A with South Korea.