FIBA: Young Gilas stars all in contention for spots in February roster

Dwight Ramos and Justine Baltazar were among the players who impressed in Gilas Pilipinas' games against Thailand in Bahrain. FIBA.basketball

MANILA, Philippines -- After their impressive performances in the second window of the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers, all the players in the current Gilas Pilipinas roster are candidates for spots in the lineup for the next window.

The young players sent by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) to the November window of the qualifiers passed their tests with flying colors, as the Philippines went 2-0 in the bubble in Manama, Bahrain.

Gilas Pilipinas defeated Thailand twice in a four-day span, first taking a 93-61 win last Friday then taking a 93-69 victory on Monday night.

It was quite an accomplishment for a youthful squad that featured players with no PBA experience, especially as they played a Thailand squad composed of professionals. With how they played in Bahrain, they ensured that they will be in the national team's radar when the time comes to put together the team for the next window.

"All of them are in contention to have a spot in the third window, I think in February," Gilas coach Jong Uichico said after Monday night's game. "All of them had their equal chances."

Many of the young players made an impression. Ateneo recruit Dwight Ramos, who has yet to play in the UAAP, averaged 16.5 points on nearly 65% shooting in the two games.

The Gomez de Liaño brothers, Juan and Javi, had their moments in the spotlight, with Javi putting up 19 points in Monday night's win. De La Salle University big man Justine Baltazar, in his Gilas debut, averaged 7.0 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.

Of course, they will have plenty of competition for spots come the next qualifying window in February 2021. PBA players are expected to be called up for the national team at that point, after SBP opted to give them a break for this window and instead send an all-cadet squad.

"We will make that assessment come next year, when we start again our training camp, and we will make our decisions from there," said Uichico.

The Philippines will head into the February window as the top team in Group A, with a spotless 3-0 record.

