FIBA: Gilas completes sweep of Thailand, tops Group A

Juan Gomez de Liano looks to score for Gilas Pilipinas in their FIBA Asia Cup qualifying game against Thailand. FIBA.basketball

Gilas Pilipinas put together yet another strong performance to turn back Thailand for the second time in four nights, 93-69, in the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers in Manama, Bahrain.

The Philippines' comfortable victory on Monday night gave them a sweep of their assignments in the second qualifying window that was held in a bubble in Bahrain, and put them on top of Group A with a 3-0 win-loss record.

The youthful Gilas squad had beaten Thailand, 93-61, on Friday night.

The Philippines set the tone by scoring the first 11 points of the game, but had to weather a rally by Thailand early in the second period before pulling away anew late in the quarter. Gilas went on to lead by as much as 28 points in the wire-to-wire victory.

The lone blemish for Gilas Pilipinas was the ankle injury suffered by starting point guard Matt Nieto with seven minutes left in the third quarter. The former Ateneo playmaker had to be helped off the court, and did not return to the contest.

Thailand has now lost all four of their qualifying games.

