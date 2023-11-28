UST and NU will face off in a rematch of the UAAP Season 82 Finals. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- A familiar foe will have another chance to stop National University's dynasty in UAAP women's basketball.

The Lady Bulldogs will be up against the University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigresses in the Season 86 Finals, with Game 1 set for Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

It's a rematch of the Season 82 championship series, where the Lady Bulldogs bucked the absence of Jack Animam to sweep the Tigresses and win their sixth title in a row.

Tip-off is at 12:00 p.m.

National U swept the Tigresses in the elimination round this season, but they needed overtime to escape with a 77-76 win in their second round clash last November 5. Head coach Aris Dimaunahan is rightfully wary of the danger posed by UST.

"As I said before, I think UST is the team to beat this year and we’ll do our best to keep the championship sa school namin," said Dimaunahan, who will lean on the likes of Camille Clarin, Tin Cayabyab, Angel Surada, Ann Pingol, and Stef Berberabe to retain the crown.

The Tigresses are eyeing to avenge their loss from Season 82 and finally end the Lady Bulldogs' dominance of the UAAP.

"I think with the championship experience of NU, wala kaming advantage whether mainit kami or hindi. We have to really prepare and work harder for NU," said UST head coach Haydee Ong. "I think yung edge pa rin nasa NU but we will try and get that championship."