Home  >  Sports

ANC

UAAP: UST stuns NU to open women's basketball finals

Rom Anzures, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 29 2023 02:45 PM

UST’s Kent Pastrana. Photo by Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News 
UST’s Kent Pastrana. Photo by Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News 

MANILA — University of Santo Tomas (UST) scored a huge win to open the UAAP Season 86 women’s basketball finals.

The Growling Tigresses stunned National University (NU), 76-72, on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Tantoy Ferrer put up a 13-point, 13-rebound double-double, while Kent Pastrana top-scored with 15 points and six boards.

This is the first time that the España-based squad has been able to defeat NU since August 31, 2012, when they scored a 74-73 win against the Lady Bulldogs.

Camille Clarin led NU with 18 points. 

Game 2 of the finals will be on Sunday, December 3, 12 noon, at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.
 

Read More:  Basketball   UAAP   UAAP Season 86   UAAP Finals   National University   University of Sto. Tomas   NU Lady Bulldogs   UST Growling Tigresses  