UAAP: UST stuns NU to open women's basketball finals

UST’s Kent Pastrana. Photo by Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — University of Santo Tomas (UST) scored a huge win to open the UAAP Season 86 women’s basketball finals.

The Growling Tigresses stunned National University (NU), 76-72, on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Tantoy Ferrer put up a 13-point, 13-rebound double-double, while Kent Pastrana top-scored with 15 points and six boards.

This is the first time that the España-based squad has been able to defeat NU since August 31, 2012, when they scored a 74-73 win against the Lady Bulldogs.

Camille Clarin led NU with 18 points.

Game 2 of the finals will be on Sunday, December 3, 12 noon, at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

