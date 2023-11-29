UP's Harold Alarcon. Photo by Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – Soft-spoken Harold Alarcon made light of his scoring spree in Game 1 of the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball Finals, which propelled the University of the Philippines to a huge win.

The Fighting Maroons trashed De La Salle University, 97-67, en route to a 1-0 lead in the best-of-3 series on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Despite providing his team with 21 points shooting on 83% shooting inside the arc, Alarcon said they already have their sights on the next match.

"Masasabi ko lang, hindi pwedeng magsaya. Hindi pa tapos 'yung laban. After nito, mag-focus na kami sa next game," the 6'1 guard said in the postgame conference.

Asked what the Maroons are planning to clinch the title in two games, Alarcon said they had to return to their coaches' plans and advice.

"Siguro pagkatiwalaan 'yung gameplan na ginagawa ng mga coaches sa amin, nakikita naman 'yung result 'pag sinusunod 'yung mga sinasabi nila," he stressed.

"Depende kasi sa situation kung ako pa rin 'yung palaging nao-open, siyempre ite-take ko 'yung 100 percent na confidence," he added as the UP veteran talked about his output coming to Game 2.

"Depende rin sa Sunday kung ano'ng gagawin nila sa akin."

Rookie of the year-to-be Francis Lopez, who scored 15 markers in the encounter to support UP's offense, appeared to have the same sentiment.

"Our mindset is just another game, we were just happy that we got the win," Lopez said. "Our mission is to get two wins, now we got the first win, now we just (need) one more win."

